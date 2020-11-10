DOJ's Top Election Crimes Prosecutor Resigns To Protest Allegations Of Election Fraud
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 (
15 minutes ago) NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Justin Levitt, a former Justice Department official, about top election crimes prosecutor Richard Pilger's decision to step down.
5 hours ago
Election Crimes Chief Resigns, After AG Barr , Authorizes Voter Fraud Probes.
Richard Pilger was the
director the Department
of Justice's (DOJ) Election
Crimes Branch.
His resignation follows a
two page memo sent by
Attorney General Willam Barr ...
... which authorizes investigations by
DOJ...
Election Crimes Chief Resigns After AG Barr Authorizes Voter Fraud Probes 01:07
