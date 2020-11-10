Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DOJ's Top Election Crimes Prosecutor Resigns To Protest Allegations Of Election Fraud

NPR Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Justin Levitt, a former Justice Department official, about top election crimes prosecutor Richard Pilger's decision to step down.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Election Crimes Chief Resigns After AG Barr Authorizes Voter Fraud Probes

Election Crimes Chief Resigns After AG Barr Authorizes Voter Fraud Probes 01:07

 Election Crimes Chief Resigns, After AG Barr , Authorizes Voter Fraud Probes. Richard Pilger was the director the Department of Justice's (DOJ) Election Crimes Branch. His resignation follows a two page memo sent by Attorney General Willam Barr ... ... which authorizes investigations by DOJ...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DOJ Digs For Election Fraud Dirt [Video]

DOJ Digs For Election Fraud Dirt

Attorney General William Barr has authorized the Justice Department to investigate voter fraud allegations, even though there is no evidence.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:44Published
Evm [Video]

Evm

Even as counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election continues, some Opposition parties raised questions regarding EVM safety and security. The Rashtriya Janata Dal tweeted a video claiming..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:29Published
Barr OKs election probes despite little evidence of fraud [Video]

Barr OKs election probes despite little evidence of fraud

Barr has authorized federal prosecutors across the U.S. to pursue allegations of voting irregularities before the 2020 presidential election is certified, despite little evidence of fraud.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Top Election Crimes Prosecutor Quits DOJ After Barr Okay’s Investigations Of ‘Substantial’ Fraud Allegations

 'I authorize you to pursue substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities'
Daily Caller

Attorney General Authorizes Probes Into Alleged Voting Irregularities

Attorney General Authorizes Probes Into Alleged Voting Irregularities Watch VideoThe Justice Department's top election crimes prosecutor is stepping down after Attorney General William Barr reversed longstanding policy and...
Newsy

The DOJ's top election crimes official stepped down hours after AG Barr authorized investigations into voter fraud in violation of department policy

 Richard Pilger, who oversaw voter fraud investigations, stepped down after Barr ignored policy meant to keep the DOJ from interfering in elections.
Business Insider