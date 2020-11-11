Republican Dan Sullivan leads Alaska Senate race
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, holds a substantial margin over his Democratic competitor, but Alaska's unique electoral system has made the state an outlier in the amount of time it took to process ballots.
Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, holds a substantial margin over his Democratic competitor, but Alaska's unique electoral system has made the state an outlier in the amount of time it took to process ballots.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources