Republican Dan Sullivan leads Alaska Senate race

Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, holds a substantial margin over his Democratic competitor, but Alaska's unique electoral system has made the state an outlier in the amount of time it took to process ballots.
