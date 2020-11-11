Global  
 

News Brief: Transition Progresses, ACA Challenge, Biden's Education Plan

NPR Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Biden team presses on with transition despite Trump's roadblocks. Obamacare likely to survive another challenge in the Supreme Court. And, Biden's education agenda must start by confronting COVID-19.
