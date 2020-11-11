News Brief: Transition Progresses, ACA Challenge, Biden's Education Plan

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden's Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board Features An Impressive Line Up Of Covid -19 Experts



President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' have chosen a Covid-19 transition advisory board. The newly appointed team is led by established public health officials and staffed by.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 10 hours ago Pitt Senior Vice Chancellor To Lead President-Elect Biden's Transition Team



A senior vice chancellor at Pitt will help lead President-elect Joe Biden's transition team. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:18 Published 11 hours ago 'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden



[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, even as President Donald Trump says without evidence that last week's election was.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:29 Published 11 hours ago