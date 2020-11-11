News Brief: Transition Progresses, ACA Challenge, Biden's Education Plan
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Biden team presses on with transition despite Trump's roadblocks. Obamacare likely to survive another challenge in the Supreme Court. And, Biden's education agenda must start by confronting COVID-19.
Biden team presses on with transition despite Trump's roadblocks. Obamacare likely to survive another challenge in the Supreme Court. And, Biden's education agenda must start by confronting COVID-19.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources