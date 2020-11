Trump Spiritual Adviser Bishop Harry Jackson Jr. Dies

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Trump faith adviser Bishop Harry Jackson dead at 66 Bishop Harry Jackson Jr., a Maryland pastor and unofficial faith adviser for President Trump, died Monday at age 66, his church announced.

FOXNews.com 1 day ago



Bishop Harry Jackson Jr., conservative Christian activist and Trump evangelical adviser, has died Bishop Harry Jackson, Jr., a megachurch pastor and longtime conservative Christian activist who served as an evangelical adviser to President Donald Trump, has...

Christian Post 1 day ago



Anti-LGBT+ evangelist and Trump adviser dies weeks after attending White House ‘super-spreader’ event Harry Jackson Jr, an anti-LGBT+ evangelical advisor to Donald Trump, had died weeks after attending a coronavirus “super-spreader” event in the White House....

PinkNews 1 day ago