Joe Biden Names Ron Klain Chief of Staff In 2020 White House

Who Is Jill Biden?
Who Is Jill Biden?.
The woman who will become the first lady when
President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20, .
will also be the first teacher
to occupy the White House.
Jill Biden holds..
4 things you may not know about future first lady Dr. Jill Biden
Dr. Jill Biden has been by Joe Biden's side through much of his political career. Here are some things you may not know about the future first lady.
PoK has suffered under Pakistan rule for 73 years: activist urges Biden's intervention
Asserting that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been suffering for the past 73 years under Pakistan colonialism, human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has urged the US President-elect Joe Biden to..