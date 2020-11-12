Global  
 

Gov. DeWine: 'Joe Biden Is the President-Elect'

Newsmax Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said this week that "Joe Biden is the President-elect," but added that President Donald Trump is within his rights to challenge the results of the election. "I think that we need to...
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: President Elect Joe Biden assembles coronavirus task force

President Elect Joe Biden assembles coronavirus task force 00:56

 President Elect said once he is sworn into office he is going to assemble a coronavirus task force. Biden says he is going to do his best to eliminate covid.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Doesn't Acknowledge Joe Biden As Election Winner [Video]

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Doesn't Acknowledge Joe Biden As Election Winner

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday refused to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the presidential election, four days after the race was called and despite no evidence yet from Republicans of..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:41Published
Joe Biden has names Ron Klain as his Chief of Staff [Video]

Joe Biden has names Ron Klain as his Chief of Staff

President-elect Joe Biden has named Ron Klain as his Chief of Staff. But president Trump still hasn't conceded. ABC's Alex Presha reports.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:10Published
Biden Moves Forward With Transition As Trump Remains Defiant [Video]

Biden Moves Forward With Transition As Trump Remains Defiant

President-elect Biden is moving forward with or without a concession from President Trump.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:30Published