Trump Accuses Dominion Voting Systems of Deleting 2.7 Million Votes for Him Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President Donald Trump on Thursday accused Dominion Voting Systems of having "DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE." Trump tweeted a quote he attributed to One America News Network... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

