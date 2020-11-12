Trump Accuses Dominion Voting Systems of Deleting 2.7 Million Votes for Him
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Thursday accused Dominion Voting Systems of having "DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE." Trump tweeted a quote he attributed to One America News Network...
