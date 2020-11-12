Global  
 

Divided Democratic Party Under Biden Requires Compromise Says Progressive Rep. Khanna

NPR Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Rep. Ro Khanna, Democrat from California, sees room for the party to find common ground. And he says progressive Democrats plan to push for Medicare for All and a bold climate change plan.
