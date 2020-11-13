Sen. Rand Paul claims Dr. Fauci ‘tends to gloss over the science’
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., accused the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, of “glossing over the science” when it comes to whether or not people who have already had the coronavirus should still have to wear masks.
