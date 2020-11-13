Global  
 

Sen. Rand Paul claims Dr. Fauci ‘tends to gloss over the science’

FOXNews.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., accused the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, of “glossing over the science” when it comes to whether or not people who have already had the coronavirus should still have to wear masks.
