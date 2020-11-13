John Bolton Wants Republicans To 'Acknowledge The Reality' Of A Biden Presidency
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
President Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, talks to NPR's Steve Inskeep about the price the GOP will pay if they don't abandon the president and accept Biden as President-elect.
