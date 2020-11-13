Global  
 

Candace Owens Blasts Obama's Book

Newsmax Friday, 13 November 2020
Conservative political commentator and author Candace Owens is ripping into Barack Obama, saying the former president's claim that President Donald Trump's rise to power was the product of racism is "absolutely despicable." Owens made her remarks during a Thursday interview...
