Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tom Cotton Deflects Questions About 2024 Presidential Run

Newsmax Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Tom Cotton Deflects Questions About 2024 Presidential RunSen. Tom Cotton, who is already being floated as a potential presidential candidate in 2024, Friday deflected questions about any such plans while turning the conversation to praise President Donald Trump for his influence on the Republican Party and saying his own focus is...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What Trump Was Really Saying When He Threatened Pennsylvania's Governor [Video]

What Trump Was Really Saying When He Threatened Pennsylvania's Governor

President Donald Trump claims his campaign staff had to move the site of his rally to comply with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's COVID-19 protocols. At a rally in Allentown on Tuesday, Trump fumed about..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published
Tom Cotton Is Building His 2024 Presidential Campaign [Video]

Tom Cotton Is Building His 2024 Presidential Campaign

On Monday, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas was spotted in New Hampshire. It was his second visit to campaign for down-ballot Republicans in a state worth two electoral votes. Democratic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published