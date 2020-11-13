Global  
 

Mich. Court Rejects Request to Block Detroit Election Certification Results

Newsmax Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
A Michigan state court rejected on Friday a request by supporters of President Donald Trump to block the certification of votes and appoint an independent auditor in Detroit, which voted heavily in favor of Democrat Joe Biden. The ruling is a setback for Trump and...
