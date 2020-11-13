Mich. Court Rejects Request to Block Detroit Election Certification Results Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A Michigan state court rejected on Friday a request by supporters of President Donald Trump to block the certification of votes and appoint an independent auditor in Detroit, which voted heavily in favor of Democrat Joe Biden. The ruling is a setback for Trump and... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Trump’s push to contest election results suffers more setbacks in state courts A Michigan judge rejected a request to delay the vote count certification in Detroit. In Arizona, the Trump campaign acknowledged to a judge in a court filing...

Washington Post 22 minutes ago





