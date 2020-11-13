Global  
 

Geraldo talks to Trump on election results, says president is 'frustrated' but still 'strong'

FOXNews.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera said that after speaking with the president by phone, he has “no doubt” President Trump will run again in 2024 if his election lawsuits don’t alter the results of the 2020 election.
 President-Elect Joe Biden will meet with advisors while President Donald Trump is still not accepting election results.

