Dick Morris to Newsmax TV: Georgia Recount 'a Sham and a Hoax and a Fix'
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Political strategist and Newsmax analyst Dick Morris on Friday blasted the presidential ballot recount underway in Georgia, declaring that the process is a ''sham and a hoax and a fix.''In an interview on Newsmax TV's ''Spicer & Co.,'' Morris offered a video of Republican...
Political strategist and Newsmax analyst Dick Morris on Friday blasted the presidential ballot recount underway in Georgia, declaring that the process is a ''sham and a hoax and a fix.''In an interview on Newsmax TV's ''Spicer & Co.,'' Morris offered a video of Republican...
|
|
You Might Like