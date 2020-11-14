GOP Captures Second Democratic US House Seat in California
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Republican Young Kim defeated U.S. Rep. Gil Cisneros on Wednesday in Southern California, the second GOP candidate to snatch a Democratic-held seat in the state this year.
