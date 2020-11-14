Pro-Trump supporters descend on DC for 'Million MAGA March' near White House
Saturday, 14 November 2020 () Crowds of President Trump supporters are gathering in Washington, D.C., for demonstrations to urge Trump not to concede the presidency to President-elect Joe Biden, and they got an early welcome Saturday morning from Trump himself.
President Trump has made his first formal public appearance since losing the election.
He marked Veterans Day by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The president has not spoken to the media in person since last Thursday.
While foreign leaders around the world have been...