Pro-Trump supporters descend on DC for 'Million MAGA March' near White House

FOXNews.com Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Crowds of President Trump supporters are gathering in Washington, D.C., for demonstrations to urge Trump not to concede the presidency to President-elect Joe Biden, and they got an early welcome Saturday morning from Trump himself.
