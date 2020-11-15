Global  
 

Violence mars ‘MAGA March’ in DC as Antifa, BLM counterprotesters lash out

FOXNews.com Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Left-wing counterprotesters moved in during a pro-Trump “Million MAGA March” in Washington, D.C., Saturday, leading to scattered confrontations and violence as police tried to keep the opposing groups separated.
