Jenna Ellis to Newsmax TV: States Must Audit Dominion Machines

Newsmax Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Jenna Ellis to Newsmax TV: States Must Audit Dominion MachinesStates can't certify their elections without an audit being done of the Dominion Voting Systems machines, and that tally could affect at least 29 states, Jenna Ellis, senior advisor for the Trump campaign, told Newsmax TV Saturday.
