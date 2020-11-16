Global  
 

Rep. Collins: Georgia Recount a 'Fight for Every Legal Vote'

Newsmax Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Georgia's vote recount, which must be finished by midnight Wednesday, is a "fight for every legal vote," Rep. Doug Collins, who is leading President Donald Trump's recount team in the state, said Monday...
