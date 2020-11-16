Rep. Collins: Georgia Recount a 'Fight for Every Legal Vote'
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Georgia's vote recount, which must be finished by midnight Wednesday, is a "fight for every legal vote," Rep. Doug Collins, who is leading President Donald Trump's recount team in the state, said Monday...
Georgia's vote recount, which must be finished by midnight Wednesday, is a "fight for every legal vote," Rep. Doug Collins, who is leading President Donald Trump's recount team in the state, said Monday...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources