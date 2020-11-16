Oliver North to Newsmax TV: Asia Trading Bloc Is China Propaganda Tool
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Retired U.S. Marine lieutenant colonel turned political commentator Oliver North called Sunday's announcement of the Asian-Pacific trading bloc a propaganda victory for China, seeing it as a wedge between the United States and its allies....
Retired U.S. Marine lieutenant colonel turned political commentator Oliver North called Sunday's announcement of the Asian-Pacific trading bloc a propaganda victory for China, seeing it as a wedge between the United States and its allies....
|
|
You Might Like