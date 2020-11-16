Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oliver North to Newsmax TV: Asia Trading Bloc Is China Propaganda Tool

Newsmax Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Retired U.S. Marine lieutenant colonel turned political commentator Oliver North called Sunday's announcement of the Asian-Pacific trading bloc a propaganda victory for China, seeing it as a wedge between the United States and its allies....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like