Ilhan Omar: Trump Marches Are 'Klan Rallies'

Newsmax Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar called national campaign events for President Donald Trump "Klan rallies," according to the Washington Examiner.During a Washington Post interview, Omar claimed she'd been repeatedly criticized by the president....
'Squad' member Ilhan Omar compares Trump events to 'Klan rallies'

 Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., blasted President Trump and his supporters on Monday when she likened his political rallies to those held by the Ku Klux Klan. 
Ilhan Omar Calls Trump Campaign Events ‘Klan Rallies’

 Omar discussed in an interview with the Washington Post about how she was a target of Trump at his rallies, stating he do this "multiple times in a day as he had...
