Gov. Newsom imposes new coronavirus restrictions after apologizing for breaking his own rules to attend party

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
California Gov. Newsom is being called a hypocrite for breaking his own coronavirus rules by attending a birthday party at an expensive restaurant earlier this month.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Gov. Newsom Faces Backlash Over Multi-Family Birthday Party

Gov. Newsom Faces Backlash Over Multi-Family Birthday Party 03:03

 Gov. Gavin Newsom attended a birthday party at The French Laundry in Yountville for one of his political advisers last week that included people from several households. Wilson Walker reports. (11-13-20)

