Lobbyists, Govt Officials Gather in Hawaii Despite Lockdowns

Tuesday, 17 November 2020
About 100 lobbyists and government officials, including nearly 20 lawmakers from California, Texas and Washington, are gathering at the Fairmont Kea Lani on the island of Maui in Hawaii this week despite restrictions in their home states barring large gatherings.
