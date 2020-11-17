Global  
 

Obama Memoir 'A Promised Land' Hits Shelves

RTTNews Tuesday, 17 November 2020
"A Promised Land,", the highly anticipated memoir by former U.S. President Barack Obama, went on sale on Tuesday. It is the first of a planned two volumes that Obama has written following his tenure as President from 2009 to 2017. Spread over 701 pages, A Promised Land takes the readers from the United States' first black President's childhood to the May 2011 killing of Al Qaeda leader Osama bi
 Former US president Barak Obama in his memoir, A Promise Land wrote about various politicians around the world. Talking about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Obama referred him as 'a student eager to impress.' Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut on Obama's memoir said that a foreign leader cannot have such...

