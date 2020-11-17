Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Pennsylvania Lawyer Said Litigation Won't Reverse Election

Newsmax Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Marc Scaringi, who is now representing President Donald Trump's campaign in its Pennsylvania lawsuit, claimed that litigation "will not reverse this election" soon after most media outlets called...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Trump Campaign Retreats From Key Claim In Pennsylvania Lawsuit

Trump Campaign Retreats From Key Claim In Pennsylvania Lawsuit 00:56

 President Donald Trump’s campaign is withdrawing a central part of its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania, where Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump to capture the state and help win the White House. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Campaign Withdrawing A Request From Within It’s Lawsuit In Pennsylvania [Video]

Trump Campaign Withdrawing A Request From Within It’s Lawsuit In Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump’s campaign is withdrawing a central request in its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania, where Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump to..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:04Published
Pennsylvania election results in lawsuit [Video]

Pennsylvania election results in lawsuit

Pennsylvania election results in lawsuit

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:38Published
Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit [Video]

Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit

Trump’s campaign is withdrawing a central part of its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

2nd Trump lawyer asks to pull out of case challenging Pennsylvania election

 A second lawyer who was helping lead President Donald Trump's effort to contest the outcome of the 2020 election has asked to step...
Upworthy Also reported by •Newsmax

Trump’s new Pennsylvania lawyer said Biden won and that lawsuits ‘will not reverse this election’

 Read more
Washington Post

Giuliani says enough evidence exists to overturn election results in Pennsylvania

 (Natural News) As many as 900,000 ballots may have been illegally cast in Pennsylvania, according to Rudy Giuliani, who believes that President Trump could end...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •Newsmax