Sen. Portman Enrolls in COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial

Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, announced he is taking part in the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial. Portman told CNBC on Tuesday that he enrolled in the phase three trial...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Covaxin entered third phase of clinical trial': Ethics Committee Chairman

'Covaxin entered third phase of clinical trial': Ethics Committee Chairman 02:34

 Dr Vijay Bhaskar, Chairman, Ethics Committee (clinical trials and research) informed about the status of COVID vaccine. He said that several vaccines are in third phase of clinical trials and common people will able to have access to them once a success rate of 94% is achieved. "There are about 169...

