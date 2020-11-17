Sen. Portman Enrolls in COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, announced he is taking part in the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial. Portman told CNBC on Tuesday that he enrolled in the phase three trial...
Dr Vijay Bhaskar, Chairman, Ethics Committee (clinical trials and research) informed about the status of COVID vaccine. He said that several vaccines are in third phase of clinical trials and common people will able to have access to them once a success rate of 94% is achieved. "There are about 169...
A manufacturing error is raising concerns about a promising COVID-19 vaccine being developed. The vaccine was developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. Less than a..
After claiming 92% efficiency on November 11, now Russia's developers of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine candidate say that their vaccine is 95% effective. The latest report was released after a second..