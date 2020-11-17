Global  
 

Ilhan Omar cuts financial ties with husband's political firm after paying it nearly $2.8M

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Rep. Ilhan Omar is reportedly severing financial ties with her husband's political consulting firm after previous payments totaling nearly $2.8 million ignited scrutiny and complaints to a campaign finance watchdog. 
