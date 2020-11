Biden says there should be 'immediate' congressional action on student loan forgiveness

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Woman gets COVID-19 for a second time



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants president-elect Joe Biden to forgive student loan debt with an executive order once he takes office. The order would cancel the first $50,000 of a person's.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:23 Published 3 hours ago Elizabeth Warren Calls On Biden To Cancel Student Debt



Reuters Sen. Elizabeth Warren called on Joe Biden to cancel a large portion of student debt. She is pushing for it without Congress as well, reports Business Insider. "This is the single most.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 5 days ago Biden’s Coronavirus Relief Plan: More Stimulus Checks and Student Loan Forgiveness



Here’s what President-elect Joe Biden says he’s planning for another coronavirus stimulus bill. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:11 Published 1 week ago