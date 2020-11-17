Global  
 

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Reverses Trump Election Watcher Win

Newsmax Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Pennsylvania's highest court reversed a ruling that allowed Trump campaign observers to get within 6 feet of the ballot-counting process, ending a rare Republican victory in their legal quest to cast doubt on the election result. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday...
 In a 5-2 ruling, the justices found the city did not illegally restrict observers during the canvassing process.

