Pennsylvania Supreme Court Reverses Trump Election Watcher Win

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Campaign Withdrawing A Request From Within It’s Lawsuit In Pennsylvania



President Donald Trump’s campaign is withdrawing a central request in its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania, where Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump to.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 01:04 Published 1 day ago Trump Campaign Retreats From Key Claim In Pennsylvania Lawsuit



President Donald Trump’s campaign is withdrawing a central part of its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania, where Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump to.. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:56 Published 1 day ago Pennsylvania election results in lawsuit



Pennsylvania election results in lawsuit Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 01:38 Published 1 day ago