Michigan’s Wayne County certification deadlock leads to unanimous certification after allegations of racism
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Jenna Ellis, a constitutional law attorney and senior legal adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign, Jenna Ellis, told "Fox News @ Night" on Tuesday that the two Republicans on Michigan's Wayne County Board of Canvassers who caused a brief deadlock in the county's election certification process faced threats and public allegations of racism before they agreed to join with Democrats and certify the ballots.