Michigan’s Wayne County certification deadlock leads to unanimous certification after allegations of racism

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Michigan’s Wayne County certification deadlock leads to unanimous certification after allegations of racismJenna Ellis, a constitutional law attorney and senior legal adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign, Jenna Ellis, told "Fox News @ Night" on Tuesday that the two Republicans on Michigan's Wayne County Board of Canvassers who caused a brief deadlock in the county's election certification process faced threats and public allegations of racism before they agreed to join with Democrats and certify the ballots.
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: SOS: No legal mechanism for GOP Wayne County canvassers to rescind votes

SOS: No legal mechanism for GOP Wayne County canvassers to rescind votes 02:06

 SOS: No legal mechanism for GOP Wayne County canvassers to rescind votes

An effort to stop the certification of Detroit-area votes from the Nov. 3 election was rejected Monday by the Michigan appeals court.

