Mike Lee calls on Sen. Feinstein to apologize for inaccurate claim of Trump inciting violence

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Mike Lee calls on Sen. Feinstein to apologize for inaccurate claim of Trump inciting violenceSen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is wrong about President Trump's tweets inciting violence, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said Wednesday.
