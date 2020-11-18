Mike Lee calls on Sen. Feinstein to apologize for inaccurate claim of Trump inciting violence

Senate Judiciary Committee senior Democrat Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday grilled Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for not doing enough to crack down on inaccurate tweets, specifically President Trump's tweet on..
South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds easily fended off Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers. Polls closed at 8 p.m. local time/9 p.m. ET. Business Insider called the race in Rounds' favor. Rounds won his Senate..
Alabama Sen. Doug Jones is the only Democratic Senator from the Deep South. Jones is running against Tommy Tuberville. In December 2017 Jones narrowly won a special election to replace former Sen. Jeff..