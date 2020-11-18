House Dems Nominate Pelosi as Speaker
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 (
2 hours ago) House Democrats nominated Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday as the speaker.Democrats used a voice vote to make Pelosi, D-Calif., their choice to serve two more years in her post. Scattered around the country, it was the party's first virtual leadership election, a response to the...
