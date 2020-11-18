Michigan election officials cancel meeting after contentious certification vote in Wayne County
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () A meeting scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Lansing, Mich., that would have given the public the chance to ask questions about the 2020 election count has been canceled, and the state's certification board will meet on Monday to finalize the results.
After initially being deadlocked on a vote to certify the election, The Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted unanimously to certify election results Tuesday evening. The motion to hold another vote came following hours of public comments condemning Republican canvassers' decisions to vote against...