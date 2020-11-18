Global  
 

Michigan election officials cancel meeting after contentious certification vote in Wayne County

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
A meeting scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Lansing, Mich., that would have given the public the chance to ask questions about the 2020 election count has been canceled, and the state's certification board will meet on Monday to finalize the results.
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Vote to approve election results

Vote to approve election results 01:57

 After initially being deadlocked on a vote to certify the election, The Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted unanimously to certify election results Tuesday evening. The motion to hold another vote came following hours of public comments condemning Republican canvassers' decisions to vote against...

