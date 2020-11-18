Barack Obama Memoir Off to Record-Setting Start in Sales
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama's "A Promised Land" sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the best selling presidential memoir in modern history. The first-day sales, a record for Penguin Random House, includes...
