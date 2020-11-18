Global  
 

Barack Obama Memoir Off to Record-Setting Start in Sales

Newsmax Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama's "A Promised Land" sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the best selling presidential memoir in modern history. The first-day sales, a record for Penguin Random House, includes...
 Barack Obama continued his media tour in promotion of his new memoir, 'A Promised Land,' on Sunday's '60 Minutes,' where he revealed the meaning behind the book's title and expressed regret for keeping quiet about Trump for so long.

