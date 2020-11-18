Deadline at Hand for Hand Tally of Presidential Race in Georgia
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Election officials across Georgia were expected to complete a hand tally of the presidential race Wednesday night, which would allow state officials to begin the process of certifying the election results, a top elections official said. The hand recount of about 5 million...
Georgia's Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling on Thursday said the state's hand audit of the ballots cast in the Nov. 3 presidential election "will be the largest hand retallying by..
A state law requires the audit to be done before the counties' certified results can be certified by the state. Georgia has not yet been called by the AP. The Age Also reported by •Japan Today •Newsmax