Deadline at Hand for Hand Tally of Presidential Race in Georgia

Newsmax Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Election officials across Georgia were expected to complete a hand tally of the presidential race Wednesday night, which would allow state officials to begin the process of certifying the election results, a top elections official said. The hand recount of about 5 million...
