Cuomo, de Blasio face blowback over handling of NYC school closures

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
New York City's mayor and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are facing criticism over their handling of the city school closure, which will – as announced Wednesday – go into effect on Thursday.
