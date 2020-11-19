Global  
 

'Squad' members demand Lindsey Graham's resignation

FOXNews.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib joined calls by other House Democrats for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s resignation after reports were published about the South Carolina senator's alleged suggestion of tossing legally cast ballots in Georgia.
