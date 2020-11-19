Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer faces possible impeachment proceedings for 'corrupt conduct'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Three Republican members of Michigan’s House of Representatives introduced a resolution for impeachment against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday, following the state’s plan to enforce new coronavirus-related restrictions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump's Dr. 'Herd Immunity' Wants Americans To Stand In Solidarity With COVID-19

Trump's Dr. 'Herd Immunity' Wants Americans To Stand In Solidarity With COVID-19 00:39

 On Sunday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced three weeks of new, statewide, social distancing orders. The move comes in response to a 113% surge in cases over the past two weeks across Michigan—bringing the total cases to around 276,000. But Gizmodo reports White House coronavirus task force...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'We've got to act': Michigan imposes COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

'We've got to act': Michigan imposes COVID-19 restrictions

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday ordered a ban on in-person high school and college classes as well as indoor dining service for three weeks starting on Wednesday as increasingly cold..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks on COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks on COVID-19 restrictions

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined 7 Action News This Morning to talk about the new COVID-19 restrictions and respond to Republican lawmakers' criticism.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 04:20Published
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responds to Republican criticism over new restrictions [Video]

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responds to Republican criticism over new restrictions

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined 7 Action News This Morning to talk about the new COVID-19 restrictions and respond to Republican lawmakers' criticism.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:05Published