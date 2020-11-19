Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer faces possible impeachment proceedings for 'corrupt conduct'
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Three Republican members of Michigan’s House of Representatives introduced a resolution for impeachment against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday, following the state’s plan to enforce new coronavirus-related restrictions.
