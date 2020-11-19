Global  
 

Andrew Cuomo managed to virus-shame and fat-shame all in one during press briefing

FOXNews.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday drew outrage for both shaming those who don’t take the virus seriously and those who have a weight problem – all in the span of less than 20 seconds.
