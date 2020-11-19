Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wayne County GOP Board Members Want to Rescind Votes

Newsmax Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Two Michigan Republicans who reversed course and voted to certify the election results in the state's most populous county Tuesday now say they were pressured to certify the election and want to rescind their votes. Wayne County Board of Canvassers Chairwoman Monica Palmer...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Board Republicans look to rescind votes certifying election results

Board Republicans look to rescind votes certifying election results 01:36

 Board Republicans look to rescind votes certifying election results

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wayne County Board of Canvassers changes course, unanimously votes to certify election results [Video]

Wayne County Board of Canvassers changes course, unanimously votes to certify election results

After initially being deadlocked on a vote to certify the election, The Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted unanimously to certify election results Tuesday evening.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:03Published
Michigan GOP Backpedals On Stealing Election For Trump [Video]

Michigan GOP Backpedals On Stealing Election For Trump

Republican members of a Michigan county canvassers board struck a last-minute compromise to certify election results after they initially refused.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:17Published
Wayne County Board of Canvassers change course, unanimously votes to certify election results [Video]

Wayne County Board of Canvassers change course, unanimously votes to certify election results

Wayne County Board of Canvassers change course, unanimously votes to certify election results

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Wayne County GOP members rescind votes to certify election, claim Dems 'bullied' them

 The two Republicans on Michigan’s Wayne County Board of Canvassers claimed in signed affidavits Wednesday that they were bullied into siding with Democrats and...
FOXNews.com

What persuaded the GOP members of Wayne County Board of Canvassers to reverse course

 What persuaded te Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers to reverse decision on certifying election results
Upworthy

GOP members reverse course, vote to certify Wayne County election results

 The two Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers reversed course, voting for certifying the county's election results.
Upworthy Also reported by •NPR