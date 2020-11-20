Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georgia Releases Hand Recount Results, Affirming Biden's Lead

NPR Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
The full hand recount of the state's 5 million presidential votes resulted in a narrowing of Biden's lead over President Trump in Georgia by roughly 10,000 votes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump 01:09

 Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount [Video]

'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount

[NFA] After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Nov. 3, further narrowing the president's..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:02Published
'The numbers don't lie' - GA sec of state [Video]

'The numbers don't lie' - GA sec of state

President Donald Trump's desperate bid to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election was dealt another blow on Friday when a high-ranking Georgia official announced President-elect Joe Biden was the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published
Recount over. Joe Biden wins the state of Georgia [Video]

Recount over. Joe Biden wins the state of Georgia

Following a hand recount of ballots in Georgia, President-elect Joe Biden maintained a 12,000-vote lead over President Donald Trump.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump denies Georgia's results after hand recount; prompts concerns over January's Senate runoff

 President Trump is denying the results of Georgia's hand recount, just one day after President-elect Joe Biden was declared the certified winner in the state....
CBS News

Georgia to release report on recount results in U.S. presidential election

 Georgia election officials expect to release a report Thursday on a hand tally of the presidential race, and they have repeatedly said they expect it to affirm...
CBC.ca

BREAKING: Georgia Finishes Hand Recount, Confirms Biden Beat Trump

BREAKING: Georgia Finishes Hand Recount, Confirms Biden Beat Trump The state of Georgia has completed is hand recount of the 2020 presidential election, and the result confirms that Joe Biden defeated...
Mediaite