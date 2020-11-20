Global  
 

Kimberly Guilfoyle to Newsmax TV: 'Rush to Judgment to Defraud' US

Newsmax Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Echoing a onetime President Donald Trump mantra - "what do you have to lose?" - the mainstream media is making a "rush to judgment to defraud the American people," according to Trump campaign senior adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle on Newsmax TV.
