Kimberly Guilfoyle to Newsmax TV: 'Rush to Judgment to Defraud' US
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Echoing a onetime President Donald Trump mantra - "what do you have to lose?" - the mainstream media is making a "rush to judgment to defraud the American people," according to Trump campaign senior adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle on Newsmax TV.
