Michigan Board Member Considers Seeking Election Audit

Newsmax Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
A Republican member of the Michigan Board of State Canvassers is considering calling for an audit of the state's election results before he votes to certify them, The Washington Post reported Thursday. Norman Shinkle, one of two Republicans on the four-member board, said he...
News video: Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election

Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election 00:34

 President Donald Trump's efforts to swing the election in his favor are even further away from success. Michigan's four-member Board of State Canvassers voted on Monday to formally certify the state's 16 Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden. Before the vote, the board heard over...

Michigan Board of State Canvassers votes to certify election results [Video]

Michigan Board of State Canvassers votes to certify election results

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted to certify election results for the entire state, solidifying Joe Biden's win and giving him the state's 16 electoral votes.

State Board of Canvassers scheduled to certify ballots in 2020 election [Video]

State Board of Canvassers scheduled to certify ballots in 2020 election

State Board of Canvassers scheduled to certify ballots in 2020 election

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors certify election results [Video]

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors certify election results

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to certify 2020 general election results.

