Public sector workers face pay freeze to plug gap left by virus spending Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Around five million public sector workers are set to be hit with a pay cap as Rishi Sunak looks to rebuild the public finances, according to reports. Around five million public sector workers are set to be hit with a pay cap as Rishi Sunak looks to rebuild the public finances, according to reports. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like