Lara Trump, Mark Meadows consider running for North Carolina Senate seat in 2022

FOXNews.com Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Trump campaign adviser Lara Trump and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are both considering running for Senate in North Carolina after Sen. Richard Burr announced he would not seek reelection in 2022, Fox News has learned.
