Lara Trump, Mark Meadows consider running for North Carolina Senate seat in 2022
Friday, 20 November 2020 () Trump campaign adviser Lara Trump and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are both considering running for Senate in North Carolina after Sen. Richard Burr announced he would not seek reelection in 2022, Fox News has learned.
The Trump Prophecy Movie (2018) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: "If my people..." 2 Chronicles 7:14 - A call to prayer for our nation.
What if you heard a Voice, different from your thinking voice, a Powerful Voice talking to you in the second person inside your head? Giving you details you’d...