Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sen. Rick Scott Tests Positive for COVID-19

Newsmax Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning, making him the second senator to do so this week, Politico reports. Scott had previously tested negative for the virus on Saturday...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Florida Woman Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Gov. Ron DeSantis [Video]

Florida Woman Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Gov. Ron DeSantis

Karen Jones is also accused of threatening Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Rick Scott.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:28Published
Senator Rick Scott quarantines after COVID-19 exposure [Video]

Senator Rick Scott quarantines after COVID-19 exposure

Senator Rick Scott says he is now quarantining after he came into contact with someone Friday night who tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:18Published
Sen. Rick Scott in quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Sen. Rick Scott in quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19

Sen. Rick Scott will quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirus: 'Wear a mask. Social distance'

 Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Friday tested positive for COVID-19.
FOXNews.com

Sen. Rick Scott Tests Positive For Coronavirus

 'Very Mild Symptoms'
Daily Caller

Florida's Sen. Scott has coronavirus, 'very mild symptoms'

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said Friday he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was isolating at home with “very mild...
SeattlePI.com