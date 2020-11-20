Pence, in Georgia, vows to ‘keep fighting’ but acknowledges ‘uncertain days ahead’ Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Vice President Mike Pence hit the campaign trial Friday in Georgia, stumping with Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, the Republican incumbents in the state’s twin Senate runoff elections, which will determine whether the GOP keeps its majority in the chamber. 👓 View full article

