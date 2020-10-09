Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Six people in hospital after 'violent incident' in Cardiff

Telegraph.co.uk Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Moment an out of control driver crashed SIX times in a minute - hitting at least three cars and a number of walls (RAW) [Video]

Moment an out of control driver crashed SIX times in a minute - hitting at least three cars and a number of walls (RAW)

This is the moment an out of control driver crashed SIX times in a minute - hitting at least three cars and a number of walls.CCTV footage shows the car pulling out at a junction into a road - and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Customers escaped death after a car ploughed through a busy cafe [Video]

Customers escaped death after a car ploughed through a busy cafe

Customers escaped death by inches after a runaway car ploughed through the front of a busy cafe while they were eating breakfast.Ricky Garrett, 67, and his family had just moved to a warmer table when..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published
Cylinder blast in house, 6 injured in Visakhapatnam [Video]

Cylinder blast in house, 6 injured in Visakhapatnam

At least six persons got severely injured after a cylinder explosion in a house in Visakhapatnam ion on October 09. The incident took place in Sabbavaram's RTC Complex. The injured people have been..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published