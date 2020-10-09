Six people in hospital after 'violent incident' in Cardiff

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Moment an out of control driver crashed SIX times in a minute - hitting at least three cars and a number of walls (RAW)



This is the moment an out of control driver crashed SIX times in a minute - hitting at least three cars and a number of walls.CCTV footage shows the car pulling out at a junction into a road - and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 1 week ago Customers escaped death after a car ploughed through a busy cafe



Customers escaped death by inches after a runaway car ploughed through the front of a busy cafe while they were eating breakfast.Ricky Garrett, 67, and his family had just moved to a warmer table when.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:42 Published on October 16, 2020 Cylinder blast in house, 6 injured in Visakhapatnam



At least six persons got severely injured after a cylinder explosion in a house in Visakhapatnam ion on October 09. The incident took place in Sabbavaram's RTC Complex. The injured people have been.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published on October 9, 2020